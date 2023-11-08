Series Mania and TAICCA Launch East Asia Workshop

Séries Mania Institute, the first school entirely dedicated to series, and Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), have announced the organization of a workshop entitled “Serial Bridges” to be held in France and Taiwan next year.

Laurence Herszberg, managing director of Séries Mania, has announced the workshop today at the Taiwan Creative Content Fest. This workshop will begin in March at Séries Mania (March 15-22, 2024) and will conclude at the TCCF in November 2024.

“Serial Bridges” is aimed at developing international serial co-productions between Europe and Taiwan and strengthening Taiwan’s position as a creative hub for audiovisual production. The “Serial Bridges” workshop is open to six writer/producer duos with a series project. Of the 12 participants selected, half will come from Taiwan and the other half from other East Asian countries.

Participating duos will work on their projects with recognized professionals from the serial industry. They will work in four sessions between March and November 2024 and present their series projects at the TCCF 2024.

“TAICCA is delighted to extend the collaboration with Series Mania with a focus on training and talent development in Asia, taking place between Lille and Taiwan. Through Series Mania Institute’s training expertise and by connecting professionals in Asia, TAICCA hopes to reinforce regional ties, strengthen the industry infrastructure, and promote international co-production,” commented Herszberg.

Most recently Series Mania held workshops in Rio de Janeiro at the request of RioFilme, Projeto Paradiso, Rio Film Festival, SICAV, FIRJAN, Institut Français de Paris and the French Embassy in Brazil.