MIP Cancun Presents Fast&Global Summit Line-up

MIP Cancun (November 15-17) has confirmed a power line-up for the inaugural Fast&Global: Americas Summit, which will focus exclusively on FAST channels and programs across Latin America, the U.S. Hispanic and Canada.

The dedicated summit will be staged across a special pre-market afternoon on November 14 from 3.30 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hotel in Cancun, Mexico.

The Summit will feature insights from players and specialists from the region’s free advertising-supported streaming world in back-to-back presentations. Speakers and contributors include Pablo Iacoviello (Amazon Studios), Fernandez Muniz (TV Azteca), Marie de Rosario Buil (BB Media), Felipe Osorio (Canela Media), Abel Tamayo (Ole Broadcasting and Distribution), Daniel Padilla (One Play), Stephen Hodge and Adrian Frias (OTTera), Eddie Arias (Pluto TV), JP Gracia (Runtime Media), Aline Jabbour (Samsung Electronics) and Kristen Bedno (VA Media) amongst others, with the summit chaired by Prensario’s Nicolas Smirnoff.