Jornadas Set to Kick Off Tomorrow

The 33rd annual edition of Jornadas kicks off tomorrow in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The two-day LatAm event will include, on October 4, a series of conferences organized by the Chamber of Audiovisual Signal Producers and Programmers (CAPPSA) with a focus on “Content: An Industry in Transformation.”

TN journalists Paula Bernini, Luis Otero and Guillermo Lobo will discuss 30 Years of TN, The Evolution of a News Signal; while WB Discovery’s Gustavo Minaker (head of Distribution Southern Cone & CM Chile) and Milagros Martínez Frugoni (VP Brand Strategy & Head of Southern Cone – Kids & Animation) will talk about Expanding The WBD Portfolio in Latin America.

The sessions will be held at the Salón Atlántico C of the Hilton Buenos Aires, simultaneously with the trade show for the LatAm pay-TV industry that takes place at the same venue.