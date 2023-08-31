Mediapro’s Laura Fernández Espeso to Keynote at MIPCOM

MIPCOM CANNES has announced that Laura Fernández Espeso, CEO of The Mediapro Studio, will give a keynote speech at the upcoming market (October 16-19). The session will be presented as a fireside chat in the Grand Auditorium of the Palais on October 17 as part of the conference program’s Media Mastermind series.

A leading figure in global TV and Film, Fernández Espeso will share insights into the strategy driving one of international company’s largest and most prolific independent studios and explore the factors behind the explosive growth of the Spanish language sector globally.

Under her leadership, Mediapro has expanded its slate and forged several strategic international alliances, including the launch of the production company Moonlyon with Penélope Cruz, a joint venture with Turkey’s Medyapim, and a production deal with Belgium-based Be-Entertainment.

More than 260 exhibitors from over 40 countries are confirmed to date for MIPCOM 2023. Riviera exhibition halls and outdoor Croisette beach exhibition areas are sold out with an initial exhibitor line-up comprising major studios, production and distribution groups.