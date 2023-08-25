Sky Unveils New Slate at Edinburgh Film Fest

Sky has announced a raft of new shows coming to its content slate, across Sky Original drama, comedy, entertainment, arts and factual programming during the Sky ‘Spotlight’ panel at the Edinburgh International TV Festival (August 18-23) earlier this week.

Zai Bennett, MD of Content, Sky U.K. & Ireland, said: “At Sky we must deliver to our customers content worth paying for, and it’s with that lens we carefully consider which shows to commission and acquire across all genres, making sure we deliver some of their favorite shows of the year, with world class talent, on and off the screen. We’re pleased to announce a cohort of brand-new shows for our world-leading free-to-air Sky Arts channel, led by Dickens’ Italy with David Harewood, and continuing our mission to bring the arts to everyone. We are also building on the successful launch of our Sky Kids linear channel, with thoughtful, creative kids’ content, that parents can trust. We’re looking forward to premiering the climate change documentary, Save Our Wildlife, to coincide with COP28, featuring eight-year-old conservationist Aneeshwar.”

Among the original drama titles is limited series The Tattooist of Auschwitz, produced by Synchronicity Films in association with Sky Studios and All3Media International, with an original score by Hans Zimmer (Inception, Interstellar, Dune) and Kara Talve (Prehistoric Planet). The series, which completed filming in Europe this summer, stars Jonah Hauer-King, Anna Próchniak, Harvey Keitel, Melanie Lynskey, and Jonas Nay.

In the comedy genre, the second season of Funny Woman follows Sophie as she decides to create her own comedy show where she can tell authentic stories in all their messy and hilarious glory. The series is written by multi-award-winning writer Morwenna Banks and directed by BAFTA nominee Oliver Parker.

New on Sky’s factual roster are three-part docu-series House of Kardashian, doc feature Tell Them You Love Me, and Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough (3 x 60’).

Actor and writer David Harewood fronts new, two-part series, Dickens in Italy with David Harewood (w/t) for Sky Arts. He follows in the footsteps of one of the world’s most famous writers on his little-known journey through Italy’s most beautiful cities.