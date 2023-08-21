Bob Bakish is MIPCOM’s Personality of the Year

MIPCOM CANNES has announced that Bob Bakish, president and CEO of Paramount Global, will be honored with the ‘MIPCOM CANNES Personality of the Year’ award at the 39th edition of the International Co-Production & Entertainment Content Market (October 16-19), presented as part of a keynote session in the Palais des Festivals in Cannes on October 17.

Bakish will share from the stage insights from a distinguished career and discuss his approach to evolving a preeminent global content company at a time of dramatic change across the media landscape.

One of the industry’s most respected and successful figures, Bakish oversees a portfolio of multi-platform consumer brands, including streaming services Paramount+ and Pluto TV; the Paramount Pictures film studio; and TV networks CBS, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Channel 5 in the U.K., Network 10 in Australia and Telefe in Argentina, among other properties that together serve audiences in more than 180 countries. Bakish has led Paramount since 2019, unifying the company created from the recombination of Viacom and CBS.

“I am deeply honored to receive the MIPCOM CANNES Personality of the Year award at this watershed moment in media,” said Bakish. “The privilege of leading our global team under the storied Paramount brand is as thrilling as ever, and I’m excited to share how we’re positioning our business for continued growth as we entertain audiences around the world.”

Previous award honorees include Bob Greenblatt, Issa Rae, David Zaslav, Shonda Rhimes, Dana Walden & Gary Newman, Simon Cowell and Jeffrey Katzenberg.