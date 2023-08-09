ABC Commercial Sells ‘Fisk’ to ITV

Australian comedy series Fisk has been licensed by ABC Commercial to ITV for its streaming platform ITVX; the program is set to premiere on August 10.

The series, starring Kitty Flanagan as the hilarious Helen Tudor-Fisk alongside comedians Julia Zemiro, Marty Sheargold and Aaron Chen, takes an affectionate look at life in a small suburban law firm specializing in wills and estates.

Kitty Flanagan is co-creator, co-writer and co-director of the comedy series, which achieved a complete average audience of close to two million for season one on Australia’s ABC network .

Fisk also features guest appearances from renowned comedians including Glenn Robbins (Kath and Kim), Rob Sitch (Utopia), Denise Scott (Winners & Losers) and Broden Kelly (Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun).

Fisk is available in neutral Spanish and French and ABC Commercial holds worldwide distribution rights.