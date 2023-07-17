Up the Ladder: A+E, Banijay

• A+E Networks has promoted Youngsun Soh to senior vice president and managing director of A+E Korea, and John Flanagan to senior vice president and managing director of A+E Japan & Southeast Asia.

Based in Seoul, and reporting to Patrick Vien, group managing director, A+E International, Soh will continue to lead the growth of A+E’s business in Korea, which she has led since joining the company in 2017 as general manager.

Based in Tokyo, and also reporting to Vien, Flanagan will continue to lead the growth of A+E’s business in Japan, which he has championed since joining the company as general manager in 2017.

Additionally, it was announced that Saugato “Shoggy” Banerjee, who currently serves as managing director of A+E Asia, is leaving the company effective September 30, 2023.

• Banijay has announced the successful reorganization of Banijay in Asia, combining Endemol Shine India and Banijay Asia under the leadership of Deepak Dhar, who has been appointed the founder & Group CEO – Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India.

The move follows the full buy-out of Endemol Shine India from CA Media, and sees Dhar take on overarching role, having led Endemol’s Indian operations between 2005 and 2018, before launching Banijay Asia.