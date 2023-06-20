UKTV Secures Three Series from Paramount GCD

UKTV has acquired the rights to Paramount Global Content Distribution’s drama series So Help Me Todd and season three of Evil for its crime channel Alibi, and all five series of A Million Little Things for its streaming service UKTV Play. The deal is the latest between UKTV and Paramount Global Content Distribution and was secured by Harriet Armston-Clarke, senior Global Acquisitions manager, and Melanie Rumani, global head of Acquisitions at BBC Studios and UKTV.

So Help Me Todd is a legal drama created by Scott Prendergast, who serves as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Elizabeth Klaviter. The series stars Marcia Gay Harden (Mystic River, The Morning Show) as meticulous attorney Margaret Wright, and Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as her son Todd, a talented but aimless former private investigator who reluctantly takes a job at her law firm. Their methods are completely at odds but somehow it seems to work.

Created by Robert and Michelle King, Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion.

Created by DJ Nash, family drama A Million Little Things follows a group of friends who become motivated to live fuller lives after the unexpected death of a close friend.