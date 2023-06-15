‘The Dry’ S2 Begins Production in Dublin

Prodco Element Pictures has begun filming in and around Dublin the second season of comedy-drama The Dry for ITVX and RTÉ. The series is produced by Element Pictures, in association with Fís Eireann/Screen Ireland and ITV Studios.

The eight-part dramedy will see the return of Roisin Gallagher (The Fall) as recovering alcoholic Shiv Sheridan, accompanied by an array of new cast arrivals, including Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones) and Thommas Kane Byrne (Derry Girls).

The storyline picks up seven months on from the events of the first series. To all outward appearances, it seems like the Sheridan family is relatively content: Shiv’s been sober, celibate, and solvent for six months, Ant has hung onto his job at the estate agents and his relationship with Max, and Caroline’s making up for a lost time by shagging everyone she meets on Tinder. So far, so normal… Or is it? After all, how normal is it for three grown adults to still be living at home with their parents?

Dermot Horan, director of Acquisitions & Co-Productions for RTÉ, commented: “RTÉ is delighted to be able to invite our viewers back into the manic, hilarious, but at times very recognizable Sheridan household. The first series really resonated with both our viewers on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player and it forms an important pillar in our strategy to work with the best Irish writing, acting and directing talent.”

The second season will stream exclusively on ITVX and RTÉ next year, while the first series is available to watch on ITVX and RTÉ Player now. ITV Studios handles global distribution