Spanish TV Revival Brings

Rewards and Challenges

Recently, the Spanish television scene has returned to the dynamism of the days before it basically left the international scene in the 1990s. “Spanish TV fiction is being discovered worldwide,” said an article in the October 2019 issue of Variety. This Spanish TV revival can be traced back to 2017, when Antena 3 first broadcast La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), a series that became a global hit on Netflix.

Today, the country has fostered some 140 production and distribution companies, of which five are considered to be major: Atresmedia, Mediacrest, The Mediapro Studio, Movistar, and Secuoya Studios, in addition to RTVE, the state broadcaster. The country has also attracted international companies that have set up local offices or local divisions, like Banijay (U.K.), Fremantle (Germany), Federation (France), Mediaset and Mondo TV (both from Italy).

With this renewed dynamism came some challenges, like a series of executive musical chairs, with people moving from company to company, as well as increased competition that spilled over into the equally revived trade show and festival sector (see separate story).

“We are not going to present anything at Conecta Fiction this year,” said Belén Frías, head of Communications at The Mediapro Studio, adding: “So this time we prefer not to participate in [this] article.” Recently, Frías took the job that had previously been held by Lorena Molloy, who became Marketing manager at Telefonica’s Movistar. Frías was speaking on behalf of Marta Ezpeleta, who joined Mediapro a few years ago as head of Distribution after a career at Disney España. Mediapro is currently controlled by Chinese equity firm Orient Hontai Capital.

Similarly, Berta Orozco recently joined Spain’s Mediacrest as head of International Sales and Co-Productions. She previously worked at Paramount España. Earlier, Miguel Garcia Sánchez had moved from Mediapro to Atresmedia as Sales director. And from outside Spain, Secuoya hired former Fox Studios executive Jose Luis Gascue as EVP, Sales, Worldwide Distribution.

In terms of market presence, RTVE doesn’t participate at Conecta Fiction because it runs a competing Showcase that is held at the same time. Secuoya Studios doesn’t either because it runs its own Iberseries market together with Platino Industria, described as an organization of the Ibero-American audiovisual, tourism, and education sectors that brings together more than 300 producers and 700 professionals in search of common business projects.

Laura Oliva, producer and Content director for Federation España, a subsidiary of France’s Federation Studios, explained the success of Spanish content: “It can be attributed to several factors,” she said. “On one hand, the rise of streaming platforms has allowed stories to reach a larger audience. Content now travels simultaneously across countries with fewer restrictions. Subscribers to a platform have access to content from around the world. On the other hand, the content is local and identifiable with a specific culture or geography. Despite this, it shares universality in themes and messages, making the product recognizable anywhere on the map.”

She continued: “Language is another essential factor to the [success] of Spanish content. The Spanish language is the second most spoken [in the world]. According to the latest data, Spanish speakers total 580 million people. It is an advantage that other countries do not have. Viewers are increasingly choosing to watch content in their native language rather than in another language. Additionally, production values have also changed. Investment in this industry has significantly increased over the years, generating more consumer interest in Spanish content.”

Mediacrest’s Berta Orozco explained, “The creatives have been able to give local content a global dimension that is very easily acceptable not only in countries with the same language, but also in areas that are apparently far from our language and culture.”

Added Miguel García, Atresmedia TV’s Sales Director: “At Atresmedia we are committed to high-quality productions with international themes and original current stories. Moreover, Spanish professionals such as directors, producers, and actors are well-known and highly valued internationally.”

Portocabo’s CEO Alfonso Blanco said: “We at Portocabo have always promoted a global approach to our productions, with a clear focus on international co-production to ensure that the content we create from here is present in many territories.”

An indication of the newfound strength of Spanish TV production is the attitude towards the use of Castilian (Spain’s local dialect) for licensing content in LatAm, the largest and most natural market that, up until recently, would only accept neutral Spanish.

“We do not dub our content for LatAm. All our productions in Latin America are broadcast in the original language,” said Portocabo’s Blanco.

Atresmedia TV’s García further explained: “We usually leave our content in Castilian. Our series are well known in LatAm, and the Spanish actors and actresses are so famous in that region. It is our experience that Latin American audience prefers to hear the original voices.”

Similarly, Mediacrest’s Orozco said: “Our projects with a Latin American focus or that we are developing in conjunction with production companies on the other side of the Atlantic try above all to respect the character, and we believe that it is also increasingly common to see characters with accents from Madrid, with others from Mexico, or Colombia, without any major problem for the viewer. The stories are now very ‘multi-accented’ if we can call it that, and it’s much more natural.”

Federation’s Oliva was more accommodating: “Right now, we haven’t produced nor do we have any projects in which this situation has arisen,” she said. “If such a scenario were to occur, it would depend on the needs of the project and the agreement set with the networks or platforms.”

