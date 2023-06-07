FilmRise Reaches 384 Channels Milestone

FilmRise has confirmed 384 FAST channels on streaming platforms in 2023 both domestically and internationally, including 18 new channels that just launched in the past month across Google TV, LG, Rakuten, Plex and Vizio.

“We have been forecasting for years how FAST was going to emerge as one of the primary ways viewers consume their entertainment. Even more so, we have been diligent in having our sights on FAST’s rapid growth in the digital industry overseas. I am happy to say that we have kept our ‘eye on the prize,’ and have achieved this major global footprint in the ever-expanding and consistently changing streaming business,” said Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise.

FilmRise has achieved 90 percent global reach on connected devices with a combination of branded APPS as well as curated and single IP FAST channels on all the major CTV device manufacturers including Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Fire TV, LG, among others. The company currently has 251 FAST channels live with 192 FAST Channels in North America, 53 in Europe, and 6 in LATAM and plans to launch an additional 133 FAST channels across platforms including Freevee, Vizio, Plex, Sling, and Rakuten within the next few months.