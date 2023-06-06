Cineflix Inks Series of Factual Programming Deals

Cineflix Rights has closed a raft of international deals from North American producer partners.

True crime series Cult Justice, featuring the true stories of false prophets who thought they were above the law, has sold to Sky (DACH), Canal+ (France) and TV4 (Sweden).

Factual series History of the Sitcom, which reunites audiences with the sitcom friends, families, and co-workers they’ve loved watching over the years, has been bought by Canal+ (France), SBS (Australia), DRTV (Denmark), TVNZ (New Zealand), CLT (Netherlands and Luxembourg), Yes (Israel), CBC Gem (Canada), and Chek TV (Canada).

A+E Networks EMEA has acquired docuseries Ghost Ships for its channels in the U.K., Eire, Poland, Romania, and Hungary. The series follows a team of ocean adventurers as they uncover the truth about some historic maritime catastrophes,.

O.J. Simpson: Blood, Lies & Murder, about the notorious O.J. Simpson double-murder investigation, has been acquired by AMC CRIME (Iberia).

Kings of Coke, chronicling the rise of one of North America’s biggest criminal organizations based in Montreal, has been acquired by Sky (U.K. and DACH), Planète (France), and Foxtel (Australia).