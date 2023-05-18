Canela Inks Deal with Hemisphere Media

Canela Media has entered into an exclusive two-year partnership with Hemisphere Media Group. The partnership aims to co-produce original films in 2023 and 2024.

The first five movies are already in post-production and will be available exclusively on Canela.TV AVOD and FAST channels this summer. The films will feature stars like Cristián de la Fuente, Candela Márquez, Eduardo Yáñez, Christian de la Campa, Alejandra Espinoza, Erika de la Rosa, Pedro Moreno, Guillermo Quintanilla, and Armando Araiza among others.

“We are thrilled to partner with Jim McNamara and the Hemisphere team to further our commitment to producing over 2,000 hours of original content for our audience”, said Isabel Rafferty Zavala, founder and CEO of Canela Media. “These original films tap into the genres and passion points that our audience loves and provide a new vehicle for Latino talent. Our aim is to continue to provide authentic content with Latino celebrities through a fresh new lens. ”

“We are excited to begin this multi-year co-production partnership with Canela Media, which includes our most recent slate of original productions, with plans to produce additional titles. The initial 5 films are currently in post-production and will be available in the next few weeks. Hemisphere has established itself as the market leader in production of best-in-class, high-performing films that Hispanic viewers prefer and watch on platforms including our premium movie channel, Cinelatino, and our new movie FAST channel TODOCINE, already available on Canela.tv. We’re pleased to offer a varied slate that includes romantic comedy, suspense, action, and drama featuring some of the most beloved stars in the business,” said Jim McNamara, vice chairman, Hemisphere Media Group.

NY-based Canela Media is a minority-owned technology driven company offering free streaming platform service, Canela.TV, Latin music programming through Canela Music, Spanish-language children’s content through Canela Kids, and sports programming through Canela Deportes.