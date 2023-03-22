FilmRise Acquires ‘The Thief Collector’

FilmRise has acquired North American distribution rights to the true-crime documentary feature film The Thief Collector from Emmy Award-winning director Allison Otto (The Love Bugs).

The SXSW Grand Jury nominated documentary follows the true story of one of the most elaborate art heists of the 20th century, the theft of “Woman-Ochre,” Willem de Kooning’s iconic painting, and the eccentric couple – both schoolteachers – at the center of the heist.

The film was produced by Caryn Capotosto (Museum & Crane), Jill Latiano Howerton and Joshua Kunau (Roots Productions) with XTR. Bryn Mooser, Kathryn Everett, Justin Lacob, Tony Hsieh, John Boccardo, Derek Esplin and Andy Hsieh are the film’s executive producers.

Max Einhorn, head of Content at FilmRise, stated, “We are confident streaming audiences will be drawn to Allison Otto’s new film as it uniquely combines the strong appeal and captivating nature of crime documentaries together with the true story of one of the most audacious art heists in history, making it irresistible. We are also always thrilled to bring premium true crime stories by stellar independent filmmakers to our streaming offerings in the genre so we can reach even broader audiences.”

The deal was negotiated by Gabriel Gazoul, director of Acquisitions, New Release for FilmRise, and Eric Sloss of Cinetic Media on behalf of the filmmakers.