Berlin Film Fest Winners

The 73rd Berlin Film Festival came to a close on Saturday night with the award ceremony held at the Berlinale Palast. The international jury, headed by Kristen Stewart, included Golshifteh Farahani, Valeska Grisebach, Radu Jude, Francine Maisler, Carla Simón and Johnnie To.

Golden Bear for Best Film went to documentary feature Sur L’Adamant by Nicolas Philibert, distributed by I Wonder Pictures; Silver Bear Grand Jury prize went to Roter Himmel (Afire) by Christian Petzold; Silver Bear Jury Prize went to Mal Viver (Bad Living) by João Canijo; Silver Bear for Best Director went to Philippe Garrel for Le grand chariot (The Plough).

Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance went to Sofía Otero for her role in 20.000 especies de abejas (20,000 Species of Bees) by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren, while Thea Ehre won Best Supporting Performance for her role in Bis ans Ende der Nacht (Till the End of the Night) by Christoph Hochhäusler.

