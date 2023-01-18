Evan Shapiro to Keynote at MIPTV

MIPTV has partnered with industry thought leader Evan Shapiro on exclusive research to be unveiled in a scene-setting keynote on the opening day of the market (running April 17-19, 2023 in Cannes).

Shapiro will draw on the brand-new audience research, exclusive to MIPTV, to challenge assumptions and provide insights to global industry shifts, trends and evolving business models from the Debussy Theatre of the Palais des Festivals on Monday, April 17.

An Emmy and Peabody Award-winning producer and professor of Television at New York University, Shapiro is known for his bold predictions and distinctive visualizations of the global tech and entertainment ecosystem, shared via his Media War & Peace newsletter, as co-host of podcast Cancel Culture, and through his change agency ESHAP.

Evan Shapiro said: “Armed with a raft of fresh new research from a survey of tens of thousands of media consumers, I’m coming to Cannes to challenge the international TV community to move beyond incremental change and reimagine television for the way our audiences want content now.”