Up the Ladder: Bavaria Fiction

Jonas Baur has been tapped as an executive producer for Bavaria Fiction at its Munich and Berlin offices beginning on October 1. Baur’s remit includes the development and production of serial formats. He reports to Marcus Ammon, managing director, Content. Baur comes to Bavaria Fiction from ITV Studios, where he most recently produced the TV Movie Die Tänzerin und der Gangster for Sat.1. Prior to that, he held various positions at UFA Serial Drama for more than 20 years, including executive producer of Spotlight and Sterne für Berlin, as well as producer of Verbotene Liebe, and the telenovela Verliebt in Berlin, the first season of which he also co-developed. He was also a founding member of the UFA Green Team for Sustainable Producing in 2014. Baur studied law with a focus on media law at the University of Bonn and the Free University of Berlin.