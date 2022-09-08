2023 Dates and Participants Announced for Third Annual London TV Screenings

The organizers of the annual London TV Screenings have announced that it will return from Monday, February 27 to Friday, March 3, 2023. Following the success of the first in-person event earlier this year, attended by more than 500 international buyers, the third annual Screenings will see the founding distributors of the event — All3Media International, Banijay Rights, Entertainment One (eOne), Fremantle, and ITV Studios — joined by a further 17 partners signed up to take part to date. These include: Abacus Media Rights, About Premium Content, Beyond Rights, Blue Ant Media, Bossanova Media, Cineflix Rights, DCD Rights, FIFTH SEASON, Hat Trick International, Keshet International, NBCUniversalFormats, and more. The participating distributors will once again work together to offer expertly curated sessions featuring exclusive content and the opportunity to connect with world-class on and off-screen talent.