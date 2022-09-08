101 Films Int’l Acquires Film “Marlene” Ahead of Toronto Int’l Film Fest

U.K. sales firm 101 Films International, the U.K.-based sales division of Amcomri Entertainment, has acquired worldwide sales rights (excluding North America) for inspirational film Marlene. 101 Films International will launch sales at the Toronto International Film Festival this week. Directed and produced by Wendy Hill-Tout (Bloodthirsty), who also co-wrote the script with Cathy Ostlere, and co-produced by Michael Peterson (Lloyd the Conqueror), Marlene is the story of one woman’s fight for truth and justice — to exonerate Steven Truscott, who was sentenced to hang for the murder of a 12-year-old classmate. Produced by Voice Pictures, Marlene stars Kristin Booth (Defendor), Grey Bryk (Saw V), Maxim Roy (Regenesis), and Ryan Northcott (Mystery, Alaska), along with Julia Sarah Stone and Dempsey Bryk who play young Marlene and Steven.