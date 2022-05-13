L.A. Screenings Content Highlights: Lionsgate

Lionsgate encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations, and its film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and a collection of iconic film and television franchises.

In drama Leopard Skin, after a botched jewelry heist, a criminal gang is forced to hide out in a remote beachside estate, where two intriguing women live. Dark and humorous complications arise when they are joined by dinner guests.

Dramedy Jugaadistan revolves around a group of university students who encounter one of the most corrupt academic scams to hit the North of India. They must navigate these formative years against the backdrop of college politics, exams, romance, and friendship.

Swimming With Sharks (pictured) follows Lou Simms as she starts her internship at Fountain Pictures, where she seems like a newcomer awestruck by CEO Joyce Holt. In truth, Lou will do anything to get close to her idol.

In drama Becoming Elizabeth, the death of her father, King Henry VIII, sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power and young Elizabeth Tudor will struggle to control her own destiny.

Gaslit is a modern take on Watergate that looks at untold stories and forgotten characters of the infamous scandal.

