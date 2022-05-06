ABS-CBN, Kroma, And 917Ventures Launch PIE

ABS-CBN, Kroma, and 917Ventures announced the new multi-screen interactive channel Pinoy Interactive Entertainment (PIE).

PIE not only allows viewers to watch TV shows but also play an active role in storytelling, game shows, and talk shows. The channel will bring back the classic game show Pera o Bayong and introduce new series such as the interactive series UZI and and reality series Palong Follow.

PIE will also feature shows such as Ekstra Ordinaryo, Bida Body Part, and Playlist Natin.

Cory Vidanes, chief operating officer of Broadcast at ABS-CBN, commented, “ABS-CBN is committed to bringing innovative content to as many Filipinos as possible, and in recent years, we have been engaging audiences more through a stronger digital presence and collaboration with various groups. Our partnership with PIE is a significant step in that direction and we’re looking forward to engaging with Kapamilyas in a whole new way.”