WAWA Enters Strategic Alliance With EGEDA

The Worldwide Audiovisual Women’s Association (WAWA) signed a deal for its collaborative alliance with Entidad de Gestión de Derechos de los Productores Audiovisuales (EGEDA).

As part of the partnership, the two organizations will work on the creation and development of a gender equity and equality committee. The agreement also resulted in the WAWA-EGEDA Co-Production meeting, which was held in March.

The partnership will also work to promote the Platino Awards and the Platino Industria market, as well as the Platino Educa, Platino Empleo, and Platino Crowdfunding platforms.