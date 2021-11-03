WarnerMedia Kids & Family Greenlights ‘Silly Sundays

WarnerMedia Kids & Family ordered Silly Sundays from Cartoon Saloon.

The animated series follows cousins Sonia, Hugo, and Mel on fun adventures at family get-togethers. Producer Nuria González Blanco created the series and directed it alongside Fabian Erlinghäuser.

Silly Sundays will join the Cartoonito block on HBO Max and Cartoon Network, with a debut in 2023 before its international premiere in Latin America and EMEA. In addition to airing on Cartoonito, RTE will also air the series in Ireland.

Paul Young, co-founder and producer of Cartoon Saloon, commented, “I would like to thank WarnerMedia Kids & Family for choosing to partner with us on Silly Sundays! We are so delighted to be reunited with their talented team again for this new show that is going to be very funny and sunny, just like it’s creator Nuria Blanco. I’d like to send our very special thanks to Amy Friedman, Adina Pitt and Zia Bales for all their support and for being such believers in our work.”