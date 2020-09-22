FilmRise Live Concert Marathon Showcases Paul McCartney, The Doors, And More

FilmRise will air its upcoming live concert marathon on September 27, 2020.

The concert marathon will air for free on FilmRise Classic TV, which is available through RedBox as well as on other services. Spanning decades of musical history, the concert marathon event will feature Prince’s Sign ‘O’ the Times from 1987, Paul McCartney and Wings: Rockshow from 1980, The Doors: Live at the Bowl from 1968, and Frank Sinatra: A Man and His Music + Ella + Jobim from 1967.