L.A. Screenings 2020 Go Virtual With Four Studios

On Wednesday, May 20, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group kick-started the Hollywood studios’ virtual L.A. Screenings event with a video presentation introduced by Armando Nuñez, Dan Cohen, and Barry Chamberlain.

Two days later, on Friday May 22, it was ViacomCBS International Studios’ turn. The company showcased its new line-up of productions in two separate virtual presentations. On Monday, May 25, it was Sony Pictures Television’s turn in the spotlight. Then, on July 1, it was time for Disney Media Distribution to take on the Wi-Fi airwaves.

The ViacomCBS Global Distribution screenings invite came moments after the Group issued a press release announcing that Nuñez “will pass the leadership baton for the division to veteran licensing and distribution executive Dan Cohen, who will assume his new role next month.”

In his new role as president of ViacomCBS Global Distribution, Cohen has become the top global distribution executive for the company. Nuñez has moved into an advisory role at the ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. Barry Chamberlain continues as president, International Sales.

Even though Sony began its virtual screenings on May 25 and continued for two weeks, some clients were able to preview its line-up as early as the previous Friday.

SPT was the first to jump on the virtual L.A. Screenings bandwagon, promising as early as March 27 that “content to be featured in the digital screening includes trailers and full-length episodes, as well as information about the series from executive producers.” Among the featured titles were comedy series Woke and adult animated comedy Crossing Swords, both premiering on Hulu, as well as action drama Coyote starring Michael Chiklis, and horror drama Chapelwaite starring Oscar-winner Adrien Brody. Global series included the Sara Pascoe comedy Out of Her Mind, historical drama Angel of Hamburg, and Leonardo, the Aiden Turner and Freddie Highmore murder mystery drama centered on the elusive artist and genius.

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) showcased its new line-up in two separate virtual presentations on May 22 with video connections from Miami, Madrid, and Buenos Aires. After an introduction from VIS president Pierluigi Gazzolo, actress Valeria Vera spoke with Federico Cuervo, Laura Abril, and Guillermo Borensztein about their new projects for VIS. After showing several video clips, Vera had a conversation with producer-director Juan José Campanella about several projects he’s worked on for VIS.

Disney Media Distribution’s Virtual Summer Content Update began on Wednesday, July 1. It took place after an elaborate ABC-Disney virtual Upfront (called the Disney Virtual Roadshow), which was held on May 27.

Earlier, NBCUniversal invited advertisers to a conversation about the “state of the marketplace.” The one-hour video presentation took place on May 11, the date NBCUniversal had initially set for its Upfront presentation.

The Disney Media Distribution’s Virtual Summer Content Update continued every Wednesday throughout the summer, and, according to an official statement, “[highlighted] our extensive pipeline of content offerings from The Walt Disney Company for our international clients, including new original series and specials from Disney Television Studios, FX Productions, Nat Geo, Hulu and ABC News.”

The new U.S. TV season developments, which unfolded as dramatically as the dramas they usually showcase, were followed by VideoAge in print and digital updates.

Audio Version (a DV Works service)