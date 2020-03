VideoAge Publishes March/April Issue As Scheduled

VideoAge is publishing its March/April Issue as scheduled.

The monthly issue will be distributed at Series Mania in Lille, France, NAB Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, and online, where it will enjoy a vast digital distribution. VideoAge will work closely with its advertisers over the next few weeks to ensure continued editorial coverage and promotional visibility, as well as to help foster a sense of normalcy in these trying times.