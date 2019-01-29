Rainbow Celebrates 15 Years Of ‘Winx Club’

Italy’s Rainbow has planned special initiatives for the 15th anniversary of its Winx Club brand.

Rai Ragazzi will screen Winx Club 8 in spring 2019. Meanwhile, Rainbow has partnered with Nickelodeon International to air season seven across its international channels and platforms, excluding the U.S. Additionally, Milan’s WOW Spazio Fumetto will house the special exhibition “15 Years of Magix”, which will be on view until May 12, 2019.

Winx Club originally debuted on January 28, 2004, on Rai 2, and has since developed into a brand with eight seasons, two seasons in co-production with Netflix, three feature films, and several live shows.