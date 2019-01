Viacom Announces ‘Resistiré’ With Mega

Viacom International Studios (VIS) and Mega announced Resistiré, a new adaptation of the original MTV format Stranded With a Million Dollars.

Co-produced by MTV Latinoamerica and Mega, the survival reality series will be filmed entirely in Chile. Resistiré will premiere pan-regionally in March 2019 on Mega in Chile and on MTV for the rest of Latin America.

VIS also announced the development of the new super series 12 Segundos, a co-production with Imagen and Mega.