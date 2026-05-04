GMA Signs Maritime Partnership

The Philippines’ GMA Network has signed a maritime collaboration with Home2US Communications and FrontM Limited to bring its international channels, GMA Pinoy TV and GMA Life TV, on board commercial vessels worldwide.

Under the distribution agreement, Home2US serves as the contracting content partner, supported by FrontM’s onboard technology infrastructure.

“In line with our 2026 theme, The Heart of Global Pinoys, this partnership honors Filipino seafarers who continue to make extraordinary contributions to global shipping despite the many challenges they face, including long periods away from home and their families,” said GMA Network First VP and head of International Operations Joseph T. Francia.

GMA Pinoy TV delivers a line-up of drama, variety, comedy, and public affairs programs, which includes the newscast 24 Oras; the game show Family Feud Philippines; interviews and conversations with Kapuso stars and more on Fast Talk With Boy Abunda; gag show Bubble Gang; stories of hope and resilience in Tadhana; the magazine show Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho — and many more.

Meanwhile, GMA Life TV reflects various facets of the Filipino lifestyle through a mix of lifestyle, travel, food, and culture programs.