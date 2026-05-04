‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel Is a Smash Box Office Hit

It seems that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is not losing its appeal among cinema-goers, as Disney’s 20th Century Studios release had a smashing opening weekend, earning $233.6 million worldwide at the box office.

In the U.S. and Canada alone, it grossed $77 million. The film attracted audiences seeking nostalgia, and Disney’s marketing division capitalized on that trend. The original The Devil Wears Prada was released 20 years ago.

To boost theatrical attendance, Hollywood studios are increasingly relying on established stars and reviving films from the 1980s and 1990s.

The Devil Wears Prada 2, which cost a reported $100 million to produce, reunites original cast members such as Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Anne Hathaway.