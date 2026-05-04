Actors Union and Studios Reach Deal

SAG-AFTRA — the Union representing 160,000 actors and artists — and the Alliance of Motion Pictures and TV Producers have reached a four-year agreement for a successor contract to the current one (which is expiring on June 30, 2026) covering motion pictures, scripted primetime dramatic television, streaming content and new media.

The tentative agreement is subject to approval by the SAG-AFTRA National Board, which will meet in the coming days to review the terms. The specific details will not be released in advance of the Board’s review.

Negotiations began February 9 and recessed March 15. Talks resumed April 27 and concluded May 2, 2026.