DAZN on Buying Spree

The London, U.K.-based sports streaming company DAZN is acquiring New York City–based tech firm ViewLift for about $100 million.

DAZN’s streaming TV services are available in roughly 200 countries, and with the acquisition of ViewLift, it aims to establish a stronger foothold in the U.S., where ViewLift provides streaming technology to 15 professional sports teams — spanning the NBA, NHL, and MLB — and five regional sports networks.

DAZN is also planning to acquire a majority stake in Virginia-based Main Street Sports Group, a regional sports network operator that, like others in the sector, is facing financial difficulties.