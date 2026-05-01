Blue Ant Launches ‘Love Nature’ in the Netherlands

Blue Ant Media has launched ‘Love Nature’ on DELTA in the Netherlands. The channel, which features wildlife and nature programming, will be offered in English with Dutch subtitles.

Programming highlights include the premiere of The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West, a three-part series that immerses viewers in The Kimberley, a barely-seen environmental wonderland in the North-Western corner of Australia. Additional original titles include Airborne, a true bird’s-eye view of the world featuring wild creatures taking to the skies to grab a bite in mid-air, find a mate, and forge new paths; Pride Rules, a fascinating look at lion prides, their quest for survival, and the daily struggles they face to protect their territory; and HumanLike: The Chimps of Fongoli, a one-hour special following a group of elusive chimpanzees living at the very edge of what’s possible.

This month’s launch will place Love Nature on channel 351 in the Extra TV package from DELTA or via Unlimited Entertainment.