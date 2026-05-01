Bell Media Signs First-Look Deal with Random Studios

Canada’s Bell Media and Random Order Studios — the prodco led by comedians Jermaine and Trevaunn Richards — have signed a co-development and first-look agreement deal.

The agreement builds on the success of comedy series The Office Movers and Judge Tyco on Crave.

“Random Order Studios brings a bold, distinctive voice and sharp comedic sensibility to Bell Media’s world-class content portfolio,” said Justin Stockman, VP, Global Content, Bell Media. “Our collaboration with Jermaine and Trevaunn underscores our commitment to expanding our digital and premium content footprint—delivering authentic, globally resonant storytelling that connects with audiences everywhere.”

Random Order Studios currently operates with a broad production slate spanning scripted and unscripted series, branded content, and athlete and culture-driven storytelling.

Sphere Abacus holds first-look rights at distribution. Seasons 1-3 of Office Movers have also been acquired by SKY in the U.K.