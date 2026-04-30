Sale of RAI TV Studio Opposed by Italian Audiovisual Workers’ Union

Italy’s Independent Audiovisual Workers’ Union (ASA) has launched a public petition opposing the sale of the Teatro delle Vittorie and promoting a project to revitalize one of the most symbolic venues in the history of Italian television.

Situated within the historic “TV citadel,” the Teatro delle Vittorie is owned by RAI, Italy’s state-owned broadcaster. The studio has helped shape Italian cultural identity through decades of television production. Today, the space risks being sold off; in response, ASA has proposed a redevelopment plan to transform it into an integrated hub for the Italian audiovisual sector.

The proposal includes the creation of a National Audiovisual Museum, featuring exhibitions, digital archives, and installations dedicated to the history of Italian radio, television, and cinema. It also envisions a “Television and Audiovisual Workshop”— a training and production center developed in collaboration with the Lazio Film Commission— hosting permanent schools for writers and technicians, creative laboratories, and advanced professional training programs.