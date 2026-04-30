‘MasterChef’ Returns to Asia After 10 Years

Banijay Rights’ MasterChef Asia is returning after a 10-year hiatus.

Under the agreement, Warner Bros. Discovery and CreAsia Studio (part of Endemol Shine India) will produce a new series of MasterChef Asia in Macao, a designated UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. The returning series will welcome back ten ex-MasterChef contestants, each bringing their local flair to the kitchen for a second chance at being crowned a culinary champion.

The series will air on TLC, Discovery, and the Asian Food Network across India, Southeast Asia, Greater China and Korea, Lala TV in Japan, as well as the Fatafeat channel in the Middle East. The series is produced in partnership with the Macao Government Tourism Office.

Created by Franc Roddam in 1990 and represented internationally by Banijay Entertainment, MasterChef has been commissioned across 72 markets with 700 seasons and more than 16,000 episodes to-date.