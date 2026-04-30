Calinos Brings ‘Gilded Lies’ to the Global Market

Istanbul-based Calinos Entertainment has secured the international distribution rights to Gilded Lies (Rüya Gibi), further expanding its Turkish Drama slate.

Produced by TMC Film, the series is directed by Selim Demirdelen and written by Emre Özdür, Hazar Kozice, and İdil Ezgi Esen. Originally broadcast on Show TV in Türkiye, Gilded Lies stars Seda Bakan, Uğur Güneş, Ahsen Eroğlu, Emre Bey, Şebnem Bozoklu and Celil Nalçakan.

The story follows Aydan, a hairdresser from one of Istanbul’s rougher neighborhoods, who is thrust into a glamorous new life when she unexpectedly becomes the owner of a high-end beauty center. Behind her sudden rise is Emir, a powerful businessman with secrets of his own. As Aydan tries to adjust to this new world, she must also deal with her reluctant business partner Çiğdem. Meanwhile, a determined police commissioner investigating Emir begins to circle closer, eventually crossing paths with both Çiğdem and the salon. As things become increasingly complicated, Aydan turns to her loyal friend and nail technician Fiko for support, while her ex-husband Tarık continues to create new problems for everyone involved.

“We’re pleased to introduce Gilded Lies to international audiences. With its blend of drama and humor and a story centered around relatable characters, we believe it has the potential to connect with viewers across different territories,” said Aslı Serim, head of Content at Calinos Entertainment.

Calinos Entertainment will attend the L.A. Screenings and NEM Dubrovnik, where Gilded Lies will be presented alongside the company’s broad catalog.