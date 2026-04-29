The Channel Store Launches “A tu per tu” Channel in Italy

Barcelona-based The Channel Store has partnered with Italy’s social media company Corax for the launch of “A tu per tu,” a new FAST channel dedicated to conversations with figures from Italy’s entertainment, culture, sports, and digital media.

Available on Samsung TV Plus in Italy, the channel offers a selection of vodcasts and conversational formats produced and distributed by Corax.

“Audiences are increasingly engaging with creator-led content, but until now its distribution has been largely limited to social and digital platforms. At The Channel Store, we see FAST as a natural extension of that ecosystem, allowing this type of content to evolve into longer formats, reach new audiences, and unlock new monetization models.” said Fernando García Calvo, CEO of The Channel Store.

The channel offers a curated selection of talk shows in which renowned Italian hosts, comedians and journalists guide guests through intense, intimate, and unfiltered conversations. Featured personalities include Valentino Rossi, Paolo Maldini, Nicolas Vaporidis, and Sarah Toscano.