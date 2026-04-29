‘Succession’ Creator Jesse Armstrong to Keynote at BANFF

The Banff World Media Festival — set to take place June 14–17, 2026, at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel — will feature a keynote from Emmy Award-winning, Academy Award-nominated writer, director and producer Jesse Armstrong, moderated by CBC Q’s Tom Power.

Armstrong is a British author, screenwriter, and producer. He is a co-creator of the Channel 4 comedy series Peep Show and Fresh Meat, a writer on The Thick of It and Four Lions, and the creator of the HBO series Succession.

BANFF will also present an In Conversation With Georgie Holt, CEO of FlightStory, the media company behind Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO podcast; and a special In Conversation with Henry Winkler, tied to his work with A+E Factual Studios and his series Hazardous History on HISTORY in the U.S.

Other festival highlights include an opening-day session with Adam Cunningham, CEO of Allied Global Marketing; the inaugural Fandom Wednesday — a dedicated track of programming on Wednesday June 17 — featuring Webtoon’s David Madden, Hayu’s Melissa Ahlstrand, Bell Media’s Justin Stockman, and TikTok’s Dawn Yang; and a brand storytelling panel featuring Blink49’s Adam Puchalsky, McCANN’s Brendan Gaul, The E.W. Scripps Company’s Oliver Gray, and WPP Media Canada’s Daniel Mekinda.

The festival will also welcome a strong European cohort, including commissioners from The Walt Disney Company Spain, Germany’s ZDF Studios, France Télévisions, Spain’s RTVE, TG4 in Ireland, as well as Channel 5 and BBC in the U.K.