FCC Gives Early Warning to Disney’s ABC

The FCC, the U.S. federal broadcast regulator, has ordered an early review of the eight Disney-owned ABC television stations, directing them to file for early renewal of their broadcast licenses. ABC’s licenses are not due for renewal until 2028, but the FCC has given Disney until May 28 to submit its applications.

The move is widely seen as being motivated by the White House in response to a comment made by ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who referred to First Lady Melania Trump as an “expectant widow,” citing the couple’s age difference. The remark was made ahead of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Kimmel and other late-night hosts have been frequent targets of criticism from the current administration. However, the FCC has said the early review relates to potential violations of its “prohibition on unlawful discrimination.” Disney responded that it is confident “the record demonstrates our continued qualifications as licensees under the Communications Act and the First Amendment.”