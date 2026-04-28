Up the Ladder: Disney LatAm, Nippon TV, Blink49

• Henri Ringel has been promoted to the role of senior vice president and general manager for Central and South America at The Walt Disney Company Latin America, effective May 1. He will report directly to the president of The Walt Disney Company Latin America, Martín Iraola, and will continue to serve as head of Sales and Content Acquisitions for Latin America.

Most recently, Ringel worked on defining DisneyLatAm’s content acquisition strategy for Direct-to-Consumer.

• Nick Ower has joined Nippon TV LA Business Office as director of Development & Sales, Unscripted, where he will help drive the company’s format strategy across North America and Latin America. He will report to Tom Miyauchi, head of Nippon TV LA Business Office.

Prior to this appointment, Ower worked at ITV America and built his career in unscripted development over the past decade, progressing through the organization to become director of Development.

• Blink49 Studios has launched Creator Studios, a new global initiative designed to partner with the next generation of creators to identify, develop, and scale talent-led intellectual property. Oscar-winning, Emmy-nominated producer, entrepreneur and media leader Mickey Meyer has been appointed president, Global Creator Studios. Based in Los Angeles, Meyer will report to Tara Long, president, Global Unscripted Television.

Meyer brings more than two decades of experience spanning digital media, independent production, and the creator economy. Most recently, he co-founded indie prodco The Unreasnble alongside Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe. He also co-founded Altitude, an investment fund focused on creator-driven IP.