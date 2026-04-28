Strong Start to 2026 for Canal+

Canal+ provided a financial update for the first 2026 trimester today, following a challenging 2025. The company reported a 41 percent increase in Q1 revenues after acquiring African pay-TV leader MultiChoice Group, while content production and distribution through StudioCanal saw a 9 percent rise.

Maxime Saada, CEO of Canal+, said: “We have made a solid start to 2026 as we begin the operational execution phase of our strategy. First quarter revenue was broadly flat, with slight growth on the Canal+ historical basis (excluding MultiChoice), while MultiChoice revenue continued to decline in line with our expectations.”

Saada continued: “In France and Poland, we continue to exercise rigorous cost discipline, and we are starting to see the impact of the measures introduced last year, consistent with our ambition to increase profitability in Europe. In Africa, the first initiatives of the MultiChoice turnaround plan have been launched, including strengthening the commercial engine and recruiting new sales teams.”

Among the Group’s synergies is a three-year strategic partnership with Sky for the co-commissioning of scripted content, and the acquisition of a majority stake in Italy’s Lucky Red.

The Group is shutting down its OTT platform Showmax on April 30, 2026, and its content is now available on MultiChoice’s DStv platform.