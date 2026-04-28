CCTA Conference Expands Focus to FAST and Content Strategy

The Caribbean Cable Telecommunications Association (CCTA) is broadening the scope of its 47th Annual Conference — running May 24-26, 2026, at the St. Kitts Marriott Beach Resort — expanding beyond its traditional cable and telecom foundation to include streaming, FAST, and evolving content distribution dynamics.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Sports and the Creative Economy and Entertainment of the Arts, this year’s event underscores a deepened commitment to fostering innovation, supporting creative industries, and empowering the next generation of Caribbean talent.

The 2026 conference will focus on: Understanding how global streaming trends impact Caribbean markets; exploring distribution opportunities across FAST platforms; and connecting regional operators with international content and technology partners.

Among the confirmed speakers are Benin Mtume, content acquisitions, Tubi; Jennifer Pessima, founder, JP Productions; and Danielle La Roach, actress, director, and producer; among others.

New to this year’s conference is the “30 Rising Stars” Emerging Media Fellowship, an initiative designed to support the next generation of talent from St. Kitts, neighboring Caribbean islands, and underserved communities.