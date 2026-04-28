Canada’s Rogers Offers Exit Buyouts to Thousands

Canada’s Rogers Communications is offering voluntary exit packages to roughly 10,000 employees as it looks to reduce costs in response to slowing growth in the telecom sector.

The company — which has about $25,000 employees — said unionized employees are not eligible, and certain groups, such as on-air personalities and staff involved in Sportsnet productions, are excluded.

Rogers has already reduced its capital spending by about 30 per cent compared with last year. These moves come as the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission aims to boost competition and investment by permitting smaller carriers to access larger networks for a fee while gradually building their own infrastructure.