Streaming Plateau in Italy

The Italian financial daily ItaliaOggi reported that Italy’s paid streaming market has now reached maturity, with total subscriptions no longer growing and newer services competing mainly for market share.

Citing a study by Sensemakers, a media consulting firm, ItaliaOggi said Netflix has plateaued at 5.3 million subscribers, Disney+ stands at 2.1 million, and DAZN at just under two million. Paramount+ is limping along at around 300,000 to 400,000 subscribers (though that figure excludes subscriptions bundled free of charge with Sky Cinema).

Sensemakers also said HBO Max—the new offering launched in Italy on January 13, 2026 — has 400,000 subscribers.

ItaliaOggi also cited estimates from other analysts for the remaining OTT services: Prime Video, for example, is estimated to have around 3.5 million active subscribers; TIMVISION stands at 1.5 million; Mediaset’s Infinity+ is at one million, Sky’s NOW is at one million, and Apple TV+ sits at 300,000 subs.