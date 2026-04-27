Media Pulse to Handle Pluto TV, Paramount+ Sales in Canada

Paramount in Canada and Media Pulse (Blue Ant Media company) have expanded their partnership, naming Media Pulse as the exclusive direct sales partner for Paramount’s ad inventory in Canada.

Media Pulse will represent both Paramount’s SVoD platform, Paramount+, and its free-streaming service, Pluto TV.

“This exclusive partnership with Pluto TV and Paramount+ in Canada is an exciting addition to our roster of premium partners, allowing us to further elevate the CTV experience and offer brands the opportunity to follow the viewer to a powerhouse of must-watch content,” said Deborah Gurofsky, SVP and managing director, Media Pulse. “This collaboration gives brands direct, streamlined access to a ‘Mountain of Entertainment’ that spans every genre and reaches engaged audiences across the country.”

“This expanded partnership with Media Pulse reflects our commitment to growing Paramount’s streaming business in Canada and our confidence in the market,” said Lee Sears, president, International Markets Advertising Sales, Paramount. “Just as importantly, partnering with a Canadian sales organization gives advertisers a locally aligned option, reinforcing Paramount as a platform that aligns global scale with strong Canadian market access.”