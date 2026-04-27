Big Weekend Box Office For ‘Michael’

The biopic Michael generated a $217.4 million opening weekend box office for Lionsgate, which coproduced the theatrical movie with Universal Pictures.

In the U.S. and Canada, the film grossed $97 million, with the remainder coming from international markets during the same opening weekend.

Despite the controversy surrounding the movie, its opening weekend managed to recoup most of the $150 million production cost shared by Lionsgate and Universal Pictures.

Internationally, the movie performed particularly well in France, the U.K. and Mexico, with women reportedly accounting for 60 percent of ticket buyers.

The controversy centered on accusations of sexual abuse against the singer that were not addressed in the movie, which concludes in the late 1980s before those allegations emerged. However, Lionsgate and Universal are reportedly working on a sequel that will cover the remainder of Michael Jackson’s life.