Banijay Media Germany Launches ShowdownTV

Banijay Media Germany has launched streaming service ShowdownTV.

The live broadcast of martial arts event series Ringlife Combat series 7 served to launch the service, produced by Banijay Germany’s Mülheim TV studios. The platform will also bundle content from the fields of sports, live events and entertainment, available both live and on-demand, such as reality talk show Nightfever, and well-known sportainment brands from the Banijay Germany portfolio including TV total Promi Wrestling, Das große Promi-Boxen and The Ultimate Hype.

The platform is part of the partnership with Innovation Media, under which Banijay Media Germany is driving the expansion of event and competition formats across various channels.