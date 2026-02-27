Netflix Declines to Raise Offer for WBD

Netflix yesterday declined to raise its offer for Warner Bros. Discovery after receiving notice that the WBD Board of Directors had determined that Paramount Skydance’s latest proposal constitutes a “superior proposal” under the terms of the existing merger agreement with Netflix.

Paramount’s new offer was of $31 per share for a total of $111 billion. The Paramount deal is for the entirety of WBD, including its linear cable channels. The WBD Board had given the streaming platform four business days to improve it.

Netflix co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters said in a statement that the transaction was always a ‘nice to have’ at the right price, not a ‘must have’ at any price and that they’ll continue to do what they’ve done for more than 20 years as a public company: delight members and profitably grow the company’s business.